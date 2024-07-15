Bank of America Cuts Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target to $12.50

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.47. 3,886,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,719,092. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 2.19. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $16.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,007,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,191,187.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 320.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Further Reading

