Bank of America Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $740.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s current price.

Get Netflix alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 price target (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.86.

Get Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $13.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $661.33. 1,000,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,883,201. The firm has a market cap of $285.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $697.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $651.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $598.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in Netflix by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.