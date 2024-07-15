Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.75 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.67% from the company’s current price.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SIRI. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $3.25 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SIRI

Sirius XM Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ SIRI traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.81. 18,250,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,589,613. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in Sirius XM by 315.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,130,000 after purchasing an additional 30,559,834 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 516.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,601,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,352 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,747,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after purchasing an additional 768,570 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $2,036,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $2,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.