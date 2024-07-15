Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Travelzoo stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.33. 75,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,888. The company has a market cap of $109.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.74. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 140.63%. The company had revenue of $21.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 million. On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,059,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,455,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $653,225. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

