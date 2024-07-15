Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Down to $26.88

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.88, but opened at $25.59. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 126,695 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BEAM. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.18.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 7.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.88.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,343 shares in the company, valued at $24,459,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,393,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,702,000 after buying an additional 609,998 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 325.5% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,852,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disorder 1a.

Featured Stories

