Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 950,300 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the June 15th total of 623,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BHE stock opened at $40.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.99. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $44.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $675.58 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 2.34%.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

BHE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Sidoti cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Fox Advisors cut Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,498.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $394,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,498.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $30,051.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,809.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $688,374. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,405,000 after acquiring an additional 159,716 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,996,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,815,000 after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,351,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,986,000 after acquiring an additional 42,570 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 902,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after acquiring an additional 243,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,658,000 after acquiring an additional 30,941 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

