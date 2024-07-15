Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,629 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $80,210,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,850 shares in the company, valued at $709,858.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $80,210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,858.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,004,129 shares of company stock worth $166,398,223. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $86.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $93.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.87.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

