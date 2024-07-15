Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $16.71

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.71, but opened at $16.01. Bilibili shares last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 777,594 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BILI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.90 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upgraded Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Bilibili Stock Down 4.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $791.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.06 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 21.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 40,523 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 36,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

