Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading Up 23.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 15th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $11.94 million and approximately $35,094.01 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.0640 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00080294 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00021421 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009965 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

