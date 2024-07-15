Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Stock Price Up 9% After Analyst Upgrade

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) traded up 9% on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $14.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bitdeer Technologies Group traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.52. 177,289 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,727,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

BTDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bitdeer Technologies Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 23,310 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,199,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 728,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $119.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.12 million. Analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

