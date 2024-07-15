Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Stock Price Up 9% After Analyst Upgrade

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) traded up 9% on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $14.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bitdeer Technologies Group traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.52. 177,289 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,727,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.
BTDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bitdeer Technologies Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.
Read Our Latest Report on BTDR
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group
Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Up 8.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46.
Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $119.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.12 million. Analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
About Bitdeer Technologies Group
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bitdeer Technologies Group
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Why Consumer Stock Is Citigroup Analysts’ Top Choice Right Now
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- AI Race Intensifies: Major Acquisition Shakes Up the Market
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Stocks Ready to Pop When the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.