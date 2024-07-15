Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Up to $2.53

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.53, but opened at $2.69. Bitfarms shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 1,326,983 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BITF. B. Riley dropped their price target on Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $2.30 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bitfarms in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Bitfarms Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.24% and a negative net margin of 64.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitfarms

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

See Also

