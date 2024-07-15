BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $81.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 68.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BlackLine from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair upgraded BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

BlackLine Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BlackLine stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.16. The stock had a trading volume of 17,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,734. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $43.79 and a 1 year high of $69.31.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $157.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.05 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,341 shares in the company, valued at $10,866,176.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,866,176.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jimmy C. Duan bought 2,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.73 per share, with a total value of $95,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,682.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 18,014 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 730,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,597,000 after buying an additional 336,298 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

