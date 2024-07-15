Blast (BLAST) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $300.48 Million

Blast (BLAST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. In the last seven days, Blast has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One Blast token can currently be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Blast has a total market cap of $300.48 million and approximately $106.69 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blast Profile

Blast was first traded on June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,838,289,580 tokens. Blast’s official website is blast.io/en. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. The official message board for Blast is blog.blast.io.

Blast Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 17,828,888,177.479706 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.01695368 USD and is up 1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $98,774,880.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blast using one of the exchanges listed above.

