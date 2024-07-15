Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Down to $13.97

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.97, but opened at $13.19. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 435,282 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.69.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.06 million. Research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $362,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,161 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,429,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $88,375.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,509.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,385 shares of company stock valued at $943,038. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after acquiring an additional 57,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,221,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,738 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

