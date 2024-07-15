BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 1,874 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.06% of Haemonetics worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,406,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $462,293,000 after purchasing an additional 25,451 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,268,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $279,454,000 after purchasing an additional 101,029 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,697,000 after purchasing an additional 59,670 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,888,000 after purchasing an additional 152,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

HAE opened at $90.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.51. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $97.97.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.53 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total value of $70,397.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,992.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $65,245.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,621.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $70,397.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,380 shares of company stock worth $2,445,816 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

