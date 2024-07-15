BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.06% of Portland General Electric worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 187.0% during the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 21,660 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 167,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 97.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 15,945 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In related news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $142,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,763 shares in the company, valued at $742,600.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,463 shares of company stock worth $274,064 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of POR opened at $44.90 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $49.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.24.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 76.63%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.