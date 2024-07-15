BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 5,932 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 147.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 510.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $61.02 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $61.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average of $54.68.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $217.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,263.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,965.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

