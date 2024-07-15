BNY Mellon Municipal Income (NYSE:DMF) & Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Critical Review

BNY Mellon Municipal Income (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) and Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNY Mellon Municipal Income 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxford Square Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares BNY Mellon Municipal Income and Oxford Square Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Income N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital 18.57% 17.71% 9.06%

Dividends

BNY Mellon Municipal Income pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.9%. Oxford Square Capital pays out 247.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BNY Mellon Municipal Income and Oxford Square Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Income $8.59 million 17.42 N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital $51.82 million 3.48 $17.24 million $0.17 17.77

Oxford Square Capital has higher revenue and earnings than BNY Mellon Municipal Income.

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats BNY Mellon Municipal Income on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio. The fund was formerly known as Dreyfus Municipal Income, Inc. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. was formed on October 24, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Oxford Square Capital

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

