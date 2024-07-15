BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.88

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.88 and last traded at $96.80, with a volume of 2624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOKF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.90.

BOK Financial Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.19.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.07%.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,375,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 130,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

