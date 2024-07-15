Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at BTIG Research

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BSX. Barclays boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.71.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.06. 2,880,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,136,945. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.14. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $78.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $114.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,259 shares of company stock worth $5,344,014 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in Boston Scientific by 8.7% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 280,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,575,000 after purchasing an additional 22,391 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $358,000. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.1% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 230,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,763,000 after acquiring an additional 15,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

