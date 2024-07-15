BTIG Research Boosts Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $75.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Globus Medical Price Performance

GMED stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.81. 226,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,302. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.68. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $72.07.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 566,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,807,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 566,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,807,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $4,089,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,245,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $558,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732,959 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Globus Medical by 32.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,985 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Globus Medical by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

