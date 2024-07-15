BTIG Research Cuts Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $232.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at BTIG Research from $265.00 to $232.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PEN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Shares of Penumbra stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $190.98. The stock had a trading volume of 174,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,555. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $170.59 and a 1 year high of $319.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.70.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.94 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.52%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $30,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,889.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $30,598.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,889.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $124,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,168,046.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,970 shares of company stock worth $3,390,604 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,084,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,060,000 after acquiring an additional 616,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,222,000. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 222,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,041,000 after purchasing an additional 127,477 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,066,000 after purchasing an additional 90,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,159,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

