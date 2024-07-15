BTIG Research Raises Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $459.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $451.00 to $459.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ISRG. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.16.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $7.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $436.33. The stock had a trading volume of 631,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,271. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $417.08 and its 200 day moving average is $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $154.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $110,456.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

