BTIG Research Raises RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Price Target to $73.00

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.12% from the stock’s previous close.

RXST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on RxSight from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

RxSight Stock Performance

NASDAQ RXST traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.99. The company had a trading volume of 206,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,148. RxSight has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $66.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.09 and a beta of 1.20.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RxSight will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RxSight

In other news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $586,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,906.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $586,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,906.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $906,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,250. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in RxSight by 1.1% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,442,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,581,000 after acquiring an additional 38,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RxSight by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,634,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RxSight by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 513,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,685,000 after acquiring an additional 131,701 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after buying an additional 133,642 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the fourth quarter worth about $8,226,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

