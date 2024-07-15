Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,977 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,303,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,895,000 after acquiring an additional 347,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,921,000 after purchasing an additional 297,286 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 63,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Bumble news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $85,483.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.02.

NASDAQ:BMBL traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $9.48. 732,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $21.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.70.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.41 million. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. Bumble’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

