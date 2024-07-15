Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Burlington Stores worth $44,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BURL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.
Burlington Stores Stock Performance
Shares of BURL traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.05. 66,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.38. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $255.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BURL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.87.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
