Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Burlington Stores worth $44,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BURL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.05. 66,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.38. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $255.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BURL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.87.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

