Byron Energy Limited (ASX:BYE) Insider Purchases A$54,000.00 in Stock

Byron Energy Limited (ASX:BYE – Get Free Report) insider Paul Young acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,000.00 ($36,486.49).
Paul Young also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 24th, Paul Young purchased 2,000,000 shares of Byron Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,000.00 ($67,567.57).
The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.59.
Byron Energy Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It holds working interests in various blocks located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
