CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

CAE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CAE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CAE in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in CAE by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in CAE by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in CAE by 3,712.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE opened at $18.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.67. CAE has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). CAE had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $835.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

