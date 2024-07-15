Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 792.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.19% of Caleres worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Caleres alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Caleres by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Caleres Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $33.02 on Monday. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.80 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $953,243.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,124,252.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $254,289.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,445,636.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $953,243.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,124,252.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,716. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caleres Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.