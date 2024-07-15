Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NYSE CPB traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $45.08. The stock had a trading volume of 123,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.01. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.16.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

