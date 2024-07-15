Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Gap Down to $17.28

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.28, but opened at $16.28. Canadian Solar shares last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 210,617 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Canadian Solar Trading Down 8.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average of $19.13.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Solar

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 337.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,809 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 886,963 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $13,083,000 after purchasing an additional 211,820 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Robotti Robert increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 315,476 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 151,610 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

Featured Articles

