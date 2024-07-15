Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 95.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Read Our Latest Report on ACHR

Archer Aviation Price Performance

ACHR stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $5.11. 4,474,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,041,492. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. Archer Aviation has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer Aviation will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 20.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,324,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,123,000 after buying an additional 1,394,872 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $5,782,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,907,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,931,000 after buying an additional 1,116,908 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,825,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after buying an additional 228,487 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.