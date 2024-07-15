Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LCID. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

LCID traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.88. 26,525,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,448,842. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $7.75.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. MGO Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

