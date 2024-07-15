Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JOBY remained flat at $6.61 during trading on Monday. 4,052,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,239,577. Joby Aviation has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.00.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew Field sold 13,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $69,206.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,212.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,724,274 shares in the company, valued at $159,039,971.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 13,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,206.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 269,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,212.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 335,582 shares of company stock worth $1,641,976. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

