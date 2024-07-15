Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. China Renaissance upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.58.

Tesla Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $14.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $262.49. The stock had a trading volume of 56,388,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,726,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $837.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.78. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

