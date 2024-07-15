Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $485.82 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 193.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,074,039 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,323,972 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 5.2% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.10% of Walmart worth $485,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $69.24 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.95 and its 200 day moving average is $60.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC raised their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

