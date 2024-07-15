CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

CDNA stock opened at $15.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $828.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.78. CareDx has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $17.03.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.63 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 66.59% and a negative return on equity of 55.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CareDx by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,138,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,970,000 after acquiring an additional 50,667 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in CareDx by 67.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 39,843 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in CareDx by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

