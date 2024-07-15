Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $1,368,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

CCL stock opened at $18.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 2.68. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

