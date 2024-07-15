Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Shares Gap Up to $110.97

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $110.97, but opened at $114.98. Carpenter Technology shares last traded at $114.81, with a volume of 76,383 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.60.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

In related news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $81,892.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carpenter Technology news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,261,693 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,887,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 688,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,741,000 after purchasing an additional 458,227 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,833,000 after purchasing an additional 438,781 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,407,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

See Also

