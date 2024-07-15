Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $115,799,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $112,081,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 561.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 273,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,050,000 after purchasing an additional 231,887 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 113.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,936,000 after purchasing an additional 154,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,044.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 117,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,412,000 after buying an additional 107,662 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY stock traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $380.76. 22,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,191. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.44 and a 1-year high of $389.43. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 12.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.10.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

