Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,599,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $125,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $67.68. 215,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337,864. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.98 and its 200-day moving average is $74.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Barclays upped their target price on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.23.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

