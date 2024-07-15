Centene (NYSE:CNC) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Baird R W upgraded Centene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.23.

Centene Price Performance

CNC traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $67.68. The stock had a trading volume of 215,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,864. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.98 and a 200-day moving average of $74.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Centene

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Centene by 8.1% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 101,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,544,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 15.6% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after acquiring an additional 21,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 45.1% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

