Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) PT Raised to $185.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $180.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s current price.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.77.

Read Our Latest Report on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Stock Up 3.3 %

GTLS stock traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.62. The stock had a trading volume of 223,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.62, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $109.48 and a 1-year high of $184.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.62 and a 200 day moving average of $142.78.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $57,415,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $42,507,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 677,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,323,000 after acquiring an additional 227,280 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,672,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $30,755,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.