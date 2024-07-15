ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,007 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 18,852 shares.The stock last traded at $26.56 and had previously closed at $26.83.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.05. The firm has a market cap of $951.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $169.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.858 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 40,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 105,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

