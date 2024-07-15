Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Argus

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Argus from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on C. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.27.

NYSE C traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,527,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,939,996. The company has a market capitalization of $122.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 85.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

