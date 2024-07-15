Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on CIVB. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 24.7% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,501,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $15.60 on Monday. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $245.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $58.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

