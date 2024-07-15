Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,158,213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 8,766,457 shares.The stock last traded at $16.26 and had previously closed at $16.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the mining company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ben Oren purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ben Oren purchased 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at $212,363.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $1,005,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,759,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,242,331.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 98,950 shares of company stock worth $1,639,638 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

