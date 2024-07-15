CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of CNX Resources worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in CNX Resources by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,489,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,805 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,154,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,641,000 after purchasing an additional 217,753 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter worth $4,054,000. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 736,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after purchasing an additional 148,037 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $2,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $25.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.37.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.13 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 40.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

