Cohort (LON:CHRT) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Cohort (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of CHRT stock traded up GBX 35.53 ($0.46) on Monday, reaching GBX 845.53 ($10.83). 143,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,816. The company has a market capitalization of £341.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2,562.20 and a beta of 0.51. Cohort has a 12-month low of GBX 430 ($5.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 860 ($11.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 798.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 680.35.

In other news, insider Simon Walther sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.59), for a total value of £6,014.47 ($7,703.95). Company insiders own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

