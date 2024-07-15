comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Short Interest Down 28.8% in June

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the June 15th total of 134,600 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCOR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of comScore from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of comScore from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

comScore Stock Performance

SCOR traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 949 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,974. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90. comScore has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $20.97.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.51). comScore had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 47.78%. The company had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that comScore will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On comScore

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in comScore stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of comScore at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

